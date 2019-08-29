Ed Sheeran makes a pause in her musical career
British artist ed Sheeran, which gave 300 of personal belongings of the charitable organization, announced a pause in the song, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
According to Independent, the artist leaves the music on for a long time after the end of the world tour.
Of such intention ed Sheeran said during the last concert of the tour Divide, which lasted more than two years.
“Today ends my tour. It’s a bitter and happy at the same time. I love you very much. This is my last concert in the next year and a half,” — said ed.
The artist also noted that during musical pauses wants more attention paid to his family. In December 2018, the singer secretly married and now he plans to start a family.
It is worth noting that the tour Divide was officially recognized as the highest grossing in history, which grossed more 755,6 million dollars.