Ed Sheeran presented a new album
The album includes 15 songs recorded in collaboration with other famous artists.
Popular British pop singer ed Sheeran has released a new album titled No.6 Collaborations Project. The album includes 15 songs, each recorded in tandem with another popular musician, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
In particular, included in the album songs recorded with Justin Bieber, Eminem, 50 Cent, Bruno Mars, Travis Scott, Skrillex, and others.
Ed Sheeran said that this album is not the first, recordings with other artists. In 2011, he presented a mini-album of such plan under title No.5 Collaborations Project.
“Since I wanted to release another part, so during the tour last year, I started working on No.6 on his laptop,” admitted pop singer.