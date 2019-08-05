Ed Sheeran topped the top 10 most successful world tours (photos)
In early August, a popular British singer ed Sheeran has broken the record of the famous Irish band U2, which lasted almost nine years. World tour, 28-year-old musician called the tour Divide gathered 736,7 million dollars and became the most commercially successful tour in history!
The U2 record was recorded in 2011. U2 360° Tour then you gathered 736,4 million dollars. Sheeran within the framework of his tour left to give 12 concerts. They all take place in August. So the final fees tour Divide will be even greater. Ed thanked all of his fans, wrote on Instagram: “Huge thanks to each and everyone of you for coming on my show. I still have 12 gigs, and we will never forget“.
Sheeran now holds another world record. British concerts in one tour visited at the moment 8 million 151 thousand spectators. U2 of them was less than 7 million 272 thousand people. However, the average attendance of one concert from the Irish rock musicians twice — 66 thousand compared to 33.7 per thousand Sheeran.
The top ten ranking for the most successful world tour in history also included the American group Guns N’ Roses (weighed 563.3 million dollars), the legendary British group The Rolling Stones (558,2 million dollars), the British band Coldplay (523 million dollars), a former member of Pink Floyd Roger waters (458,7 million), an Australian hard rock band AC/DC (441,1 million), Madonna (407,7 million) and country stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, whose joint tour in 2017 gathered 364.3 million dollars.
“FACTS” invite readers to learn more about five a tour from the list.
1. Ed Sheeran — Divide tour. The tour started in 2017. 255 all scheduled concerts. Duration of the tour will amount to 893 days. Fees at the moment — 736,7 million dollars. The average amount of fees from one show — $ 2.9 million. Sold 8.2 million tickets. The average attendance of one concert — 33,7 thousand people.
2. U2 — U2 360° Tour. Tour took place from 2009 to 2011, inclusive. Was this 110 concerts. Duration of the tour was 760 days. Fees — 736,4 million dollars. The average amount of fees from one show — $ 6.7 million. Sold 7.3 million tickets. The average attendance of one concert — 66.1 thousand people. The band U2 four musicians: 59-year-old Bono (real name Paul David Hewson), The Edge (real name David Evans, August 8, is 58 years old), and 59-year-old Adam Clayton and 57-year-old Larry Mullen, Jr.
3. Guns N’ Roses — Not in This Lifetime… Tour. The tour started in 2016. The last concert is scheduled for November 2, 2019. At this point, the 159 show. Fees are still weighed 563.3 million dollars. The average size of fees from a single speech — 3.8 million dollars. Sold 4.4 million tickets. The average attendance of one concert — 35 thousand people. Guns N’ Roses on this tour are the following composition: 57-year-old Axl rose, 54-year-old Slash (real name Saul Hudson), 55-year-old Duff McKagan, 54-year-old Steven Adler.
4. The Rolling Stones — A Bigger Bang Tour. Tour took place from 2005 to 2007 inclusive. This was 144 the concert. Fees — 558,2 million dollars. The average amount of fees from one show 3.8 million dollars. Sold 4.7 million tickets. The average attendance of one concert — 32.5 thousand people. The Rolling Stones consists of four members: Mick Jagger (July 26 marks 76 years), 75-year-old Keith Richards, the 78-year-old Charlie watts, 72-year-old Ronnie wood.
5. Madonna — Sticky & Sweet Tour. Tour took place from 23 August 2008 to 2 September 2009. Was given 85 concerts. Fees — 407,7 million dollars. The average amount of fees from one show 4.8 million dollars. Sold 3.5 million tickets. The average attendance of one concert — 41.7 thousand people. In the General list of tour Madonna is in eighth place, but she is the only woman who independently came in the top ten ranking. On 16 August the Queen of pop turns 60.
