Ed Sheeran will help Liam Payne to rehabilitate his career
Two years ago, the life of Liam Payne bubbled events. After leaving One Direction he began a solo career, releasing the single Strip That Down, which became a multiplatinum. Then recorded a successful duet with DJ Zedd and the soundtrack to “50 shades of freedom”.
Interest in the work fueled his rich personal life: at the time, Liam had an affair with the singer Cheryl Cole who was expecting his child. Now the former soloist of boysband of news has become much less, and his last song — First Time — failed to chart. To save his career Payne’s new collaboration. It is reported that in August this year will see the light duet Liam with hit maker ed Sheeran — Stack It Up. The video for the song was filmed in June and soon along with the single will be released to fans.
Besides the fact that ed Sheeran is one of the most successful artists in the UK, he wrote many hits for other artists. Among them the song of Justin Bieber Love Yourself, hit The Weeknd — Dark Times Taylor swift took from him Everything Has Changed and One Direction in the period of its existence — Little Things. With Liam he has also collaborated, that Sheeran wrote for his debut single Strip That Down.