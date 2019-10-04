Eddie Murphy openly talked about what regrets in his career
58-year-old comedian sorry about the homophobic jokes that are so loved on in my career.
In 2019 after a long break, comedian Eddie Murphy returned to movies, starring in the biopic my name is Dolemite. In an interview with The New York Times, the actor openly admitted that he doesn’t love his old stand-UPS that made him famous. In particular, this applies to his famous sketch show “As is” 1987, in which Murphy jokes about a sexual relationship and uses the word “fuck” more than 200 times.
“You know, I was a young guy with a broken heart, and behaved like a dick. My God, it was too much,” said Murphy, noting that the old homophobic jokes make him wince.
This is not the first time Murphy with regret looking back on your old stuff. In 1996 he apologized for homophobic material in the sketch show “Slaver”, which includes offensive jokes about AIDS and homophobic jokes which he told for many years in other interventions.
“I deeply regret any pain all this has caused,’ he said in his statement, adding that it “misinformed” about AIDS. — Like the rest of the world, in 1996 I got more knowledge about AIDS than in 1981. I think it would be unfair to take the words of a misinformed 21-year-old boy and attributed them informed 35-year-old man. I know how serious is the problem of AIDS worldwide. I know that AIDS is not funny. Now 1996, and now I’ve become a lot smarter.”
In a new interview Eddie Murphy has promised that will make a big comeback in stand-up Comedy, and never give up. However, his material will come from another source of inspiration.
“I’m not in the center. Now it’s my kids and everything revolves around them,” said 58-year-old actor, who has 10 children by four different women, including a member of the group Spice Girls Melanie brown.
December 21, Murphy will also host the evening show “Saturday Night Live” that sent him into the world of Comedy when he was only 19 years old. In the interview he touched on the recent scandal with the budding comedian Shane Gillis, who was fired from the show after the old offensive jokes about Asians.
“I went through all these things, so it’s not scary. Welcome to the club,” he said, noting that all apologized for their “ignorant” jokes about AIDS.