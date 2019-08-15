Eddie Murphy will play the godfather of rap
Netflix has released a trailer for the film by Craig brewer shoot that you pulled my name Dolemite. In the picture in the Comedy tells the story of the life and career of Rudy ray Moore, which is called the godfather of rap, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
Rudy ray Moore was an actor, comedian, musician, singer and film producer He is best known as the lead actor in the film Dolemite 1975, which played a huge role in the development of hip-hop.
The actor called himself the godfather of rap because many hip-hop used excerpts of his recordings, performed with him or imitated him. Among them is Dr. Dre, Big Daddy Kane and 2 Live Crew. Snoop Dogg said: “Without Rudy ray Moore, there would be Snoop Dogg, and it does.”