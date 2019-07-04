Edgar and Thank Kaminskie divorced
A court in Kyiv has decided on the divorce.
In early June it became known that one of the most beautiful couples of the Ukrainian show-business Glory and Edgar Kaminskie divorce. The first meeting was scheduled for 12 June, but lawyers for the star have agreed to move the meeting to July 1. However, on the appointed day, the hearing went missing from the register, according to the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
And only 2 July site Podolsky district court of Kyiv has information about what the divorce process took place and the couple officially divorced. In the “Status review” of the case plaintiff Edgar Kaminsky stated that “the Statement is satisfied completely.”
Now the soloist of the group “NEANGELY” gets the status of enviable brides of the Ukrainian show-business. Themselves the ex-wife have not yet commented on the divorce. And nobody knows how they split custody of 4-year-old Leonard and a 3-year-old Laura. Recall, Edgar and Glory were married in July 2014.