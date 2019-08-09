Edge cutter USA on the Rio Grande fired from Mexico (PHOTO)

Loading...

Four unidentified Mexican territory fired at U.S. border boat on the river Rio Grande separates the United States from Mexico, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the Customs and border guard services of the United States.

“Border guards came under fire from the Mexican coast”, – is told in the message.

At the time of the attack the boat was near the city of Fronton (Texas). The crew noticed the four armed men on the Mexican coast, which made the boat about 50 shots. “The boat got a few holes in the hull, but none of those on Board were not injured”, – stated in the message.

Us authorities have launched an investigation. Customs and border protection USA is a division of the Ministry of internal security of the United States.