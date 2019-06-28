Edible flowers and leaves: what to feed the participants of the G20 summit
On Friday, June 28, in Osaka launched a two-day summit of “Big twenty” (G20). As already reported “FACTS” in the first day was devoted to bilateral talks between US President Donald trump and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Among the issues that the two leaders discussed for an hour and a half was the situation in Ukraine. Then Putin had a meeting with the Prime Minister of great Britain Teresa may. But trump held talks with President of Brazil Jairam Bolsonaro.
All summit participants dined at the same table in the restaurant of the Hyatt Regency hotel. The chef fed them dishes the so-called creative cuisine.
As a main dish for world leaders was offered chicken balantin (a type of meatloaf), risotto, shiso leaves, tofu with zucchini flowers, nasturtium flowers, leaves Perilla. Served wine and champagne. Pamper participants of the summit also fancy cold appetizers, which included a terrine of sea bass, vegetable purees, edible flowers.
For dessert filed Popsicles and banana cakes. Drink it all except alcohol could natural orange juice and Japanese mineral water. However, some of the summit participants chose individual drinks. Trump, judging by the color in the glass was his favorite Coca-Cola. And Putin were sitting at the table with its own white glass.
It immediately drew the attention of the journalists. The social network was excited. Had to explain to the press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov. He said that Putin now goes everywhere with Cup thermos white, and drink of her specially brewed for him a tea.
For the wives of world leaders arriving for the summit, like a, the wife of the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, has organized separate cultural program. By the way, Melania trump at summit with her husband not to fly. But in the women’s group has traditionally found itself again husband Theresa may Philip John may.
The first lady was taken in Kyoto which is near Osaka. This is the ancient capital of Japan, famous for its ancient temples, museums and other attractions. For example, to the temple tofuku-JI temple ladies brought a rickshaw. Here they staged the lunch were treated to colorful carps, considered one of the symbols of the country. A complete meal with a tea ceremony was held in the hall at the Church and ended with a photo session.
The first lady and spouse Theresa may
Photo Getty Images
Meanwhile, in Osaka there was a small incident, in which the main role was played by Donald trump. Before the ordinary General meeting of the American President was there with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez. they shook hands, after which Sanchez tried something else to say Trump, but he pointed his finger at his place on the chair and left.
Sanchez smiled and took his seat. Later in the Protocol service of Spain said that trump just said Sanchez: “you are in a good place”, pointing to his chair.
