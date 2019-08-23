Editor of Toronto planted a year in jail for inciting hatred (PHOTO)

Loading...

For the publication of hate speech, the editor of one edition in Toronto was jailed for a year.

The judge sentenced James Sears after it rejected his application on resumption of proceedings.

55-year-old Sears was trying to prove to the court that his lawyer dropped the case.

A judge of the Ontario court of Richard Blain disagreed with this statement and noted that counsel had acted professionally.

The editor of the Toronto News Your Ward James Sears was convicted in January that fueled the hatred against women and Jews.

The publisher of the newspaper Leroy Saint-Germain will receive his sentence next week.