“Educational moment”: the Network has amused a family of pandas
September 27, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Panda didn’t give myself a ride.
Internet users love animals, I touched by the scene, shot on video in China, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
In General, this reaction is not surprising, because the main characters of the movie — a Panda and her cub. Child intends to ride on mom’s back, not quite realizing that it was too old and big for such trips.
Many were fascinated by the reaction of the mother who patiently continued on his way, thereby not allowing the cub to climb on it, but didn’t think to snap. Such patience is commendable — assured the audience.