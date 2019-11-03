Educators of Ontario will announce the voting results (PHOTO)

The representative of the trade Union of education announced that on Monday will announce the results of voting on ratification of the Treaty.

A month ago, the 55,000 members of the canadian Union of public employees and the government reached a tentative agreement on the main issue.

In accordance with that agreement, cleaners, caregivers of young children and office staff will receive wage increases of 1%.

The agreement also States that to restore 1,500 jobs, which reduced the government Ford, the province needs to increase funding by several million dollars.

The Union said that more information about the agreement will be presented at a press conference in the legislative Assembly.

Also at the press conference, its representatives plan to declare the steps needed to solve the problem of inadequate funding of public education in Ontario.