Edun goes to the bottom, there was a powerful photoshopped pics and cartoons on Putin
In the network appeared a number of photoshopped pics of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, who during dispersal of the rally against the refusal of registration of candidates for deputies in Moscow came to the bottom of the Gulf in a submersible.
Fotozhaby on the Russian leader was published in Facebook.
So, the version of events presented by the Russian writer Igor Please, put two drawings with Putin on behalf of the student Alesha Stupin. He suggested that the Russian President decided to hide from people’s anger and opposition under the water, but intently followed the situation. Sergei Yolkin in turn presented Putin in the traditional image of the “sovereign” addressed to the common people. Was also posted several anonymous photojob on the past in Russia events.