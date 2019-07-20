Edward Furlong will play in the new “terminator”
Edward Furlong, who played young John Connor in “judgment day” will appear in the sequel of the cult film “Terminator”. The actor will make the company famous stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
About James Cameron, Creator of “judgment day” and “Terminator”, announced at San Diego Comic Con. After 28 years playing the main characters will be reunited in the sixth film of the legendary franchise. While it is not known, you will play a Furlong of one of the Central roles. Will be presented and new characters whose roles will be performed by Mackenzie Davis, Natalie Reyes, Diego Boneta, Gabriel Luna, and others.
The Director said that the new picture will appear on the screen with a rating of R. the Last three films with Nick Steel, Christian Bale and Emilia Clarke in the story is the sixth part will not be counted.
The setting of the picture directs Tim Miller. “Terminator: the Dark destiny” will start October 31.