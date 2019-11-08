Eerie sight: in China, photographed the fish “with a human face” (video)

| November 8, 2019 | News | No Comments

Жуткое зрелище: в Китае засняли рыбу «с человеческим лицом» (видео)

In a pond located in the vicinity of the Chinese city of Kunming, in the video filmed a strange looking carp. Because of the spots on the head, it seemed that the fish human face with mouth, nose and eyes. “Fish turned into a fairy,” says behind the scenes shot video woman. Others, however, decided that a creature more like a monster.

Video, producing an eerie impression, became viral in Chinese social networks and it drew the attention of the British edition of Daily Mail. “It’s scary,” “Who dares to eat such a fish?” — wrote the user.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr