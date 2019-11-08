Eerie sight: in China, photographed the fish “with a human face” (video)
In a pond located in the vicinity of the Chinese city of Kunming, in the video filmed a strange looking carp. Because of the spots on the head, it seemed that the fish human face with mouth, nose and eyes. “Fish turned into a fairy,” says behind the scenes shot video woman. Others, however, decided that a creature more like a monster.
Video, producing an eerie impression, became viral in Chinese social networks and it drew the attention of the British edition of Daily Mail. “It’s scary,” “Who dares to eat such a fish?” — wrote the user.
