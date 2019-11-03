Eerie sight: the champion of Europe received a terrible injury in the match of English Premier League (photo…
Held on Sunday, November 3, the match of English Premier League between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur — 1:1 (home was saved from destruction in the 97th minute) — was marred by the terrible injury received by a 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder the home side’s Andre Gomes.
In the 78th minute of the match Korean forward visitors Heung-Min attempted a sliding tackle to take the ball from the player of the Liverpool club, and the one before collapsing to the turf, faced with a Tottenham defender Serge Aurier. The result of the ankle Andre Gomes turned (apparently a bad fracture), and the injured cried out in pain.
Seeing the severity of the injury that was received by the opponent, a Dream, “was awarded the” referee red card, started crying on the field, and another member of the episode Aurier began to pray. The Ivorian in a state of shock was soon replaced.
In the end, andré Gomes left the field on a stretcher and was hospitalized immediately.
“The footballer was taken to hospital. Our medical staff is monitoring the situation. Coming soon, information about his condition. We will wait until the moment when you know something,”he said after the game the head coach “Everton” Mark Silva.
“We are sorry. It was a really bad situation. We send our best wishes to Andre. Football is not important, important player. Feelings have changed in that time. The dream was devastated, but he’s better now. Players of Everton came in the locker room to comfort him. This time marred our consciousness. The action was very, very, very terrible. We are all sorry about what happened, I want to give Andre and his family best wishes”, — quotes the coach of Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino edition of the Sun.
Incidentally, shortly after the final whistle known in the past footballer Jamie Carragher in the air Sky Sports said that the injury to Gomes not guilty of any Ore nor Sleep. Allegedly, the Portuguese just landed badly on the lawn: “This is not a red card. The dream was just trying to stop it, nor foot of Gomes confused. Aurier also participated in the episode, but none of the players are not to blame”,said Jamie Carragher.
Note that andré Gomes — winner of the “gold” the European championship in Portugal team. In the shirt of Benfica, he became the champion of Portugal, and at the team of FC Barcelona, which paid for his transfer Valencia € 35 million, won the championship, the Spanish Cup (twice) and the super Cup. By the way, three weeks ago, andré Gomes was in stock guest in the match of UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine — Portugal (2:1).
