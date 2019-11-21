Effect Greta Thunberg: the Oxford dictionary has named the top word of 2019
The Oxford English dictionary, one of the largest academic dictionaries of the English language, traditionally called the “main word of the year”. In 2019 it was the phrase “climate emergency” which can be translated as “climate emergency situation”. The frequency of its usage increased about a hundred times.
The dictionary defines this as “a situation which requires emergency measures in order to reduce or halt climate change and avoid the potentially irreversible damage to the environment, to which it may lead”.
In 2019 as a finalist among the contenders for word of the year were other phrases associated with climate including
climate action (“action against climate change”), the climate crisis (“the climate crisis”), climate denial (“denial of climate change”) and others.
which calls for urgent action to combat climate change. In 15 years, started on Friday to protest near the building of the Swedish Parliament with a banner “School strike for the climate.” Its initiative was picked up around the world.
Read also: time Traveler: Greta Thunberg found in the photo 120 years ago.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter