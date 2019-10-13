Effective Council against evening appetite
The expert explained how to tame the night hunger
Sometimes, a whole day is not desirable, and in the evening and graze at the fridge. I understand that it is impossible, not healthy, the weight will be too much, and still eat. And so chew on at night, gaining weight and upset and can’t handle. Nutritionist Kristina Sheremetyeva made simple, but very useful cheat sheet on how to cope with night appetite shared on his page in Instagram.
How to beat the evening hunger:
Harmful – out of sight
Do not push yourself. Don’t keep harmful products. If you see a vase with candy, you eat them, if the fridge is a piece of cake, it too will not last long.
And yet:
- do not go to the store hungry, buy extra products.
- Take it to the store a specific amount of money only on the right products.
- If possible, go to the store on foot. A lot of foot will not carry, buy the most necessary.
- Write a shopping list, make sure we don’t waste your money.
- Before buying sweets visualize problems, which causes extra weight.
Imagine you have terrible cellulite on butt and thighs. How bulging belly and there is a “breeches”. As your organs in the abdominal cavity swim in a sea of visceral nasty yellow fat. As you will not converge at the waist my favorite skirt, the best pants for you crack at the seams. As my knees ache from the extra weight hurts and shortness of breath. Inside you inhabit different harmful organisms, fungi and bacteria, for which sweet Wednesday – the best for breeding.
⠀
Late night snack
If you go to bed late or can’t sleep without food, a late night snack – your salvation. Low-fat cottage cheese, dressed with tan or yogurt, boiled chicken breast, lean fish steamed and vegetables. You can drink a glass of warm milk. So you will not let the appetite run wild is not a joke.
⠀
Night appetite, beast, terrible and merciless. Completely destroys our metabolism. If we ate in the evening and the Breakfast missed a day in the body will accumulate fat.
Don’t forget to drink water!
Center of thirst and hunger in the brain are so close that when we’re thirsty, we think we’re hungry. Center of thirst is excited and this excitation is transmitted to the hunger center. We cannot distinguish between these signals. So don’t forget during the day to drink about 2.5 liters of water. Drink small SIPS and often. And dehydration, hindering the weight loss, will, and appetite under control.
⠀
And when suddenly came a severe famine, at first drink a glass of water. Perhaps you just wanted to drink. And if you still hungry after drinking a glass of water you obviously have a lot to eat can not.
Sleep well!
During sleep produces growth hormone – the main hormone of fat burning. And also the recovery of the body. If we can’t go to sleep, the body needs additional portion of energy. And it is easier for us to cheer up, something eating. As a result, we disturbed hormonal balance due to lack of sleep and in the morning we don’t want to eat, and we miss Breakfast… the consequences of failure from Breakfast we said last time. Not again.
⠀
Do not overdo the spices!
Spices activate our taste buds and stimulate the appetite. Not to overeat, give up spices for dinner.
Brush your teeth immediately after dinner!
It is a psychological trick. If you brushed your teeth, like how to eat anymore. If you have an evening snack, brush your teeth immediately after.