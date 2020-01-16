Effective throw of Mikhailuk from his half in the top 10 of the day in the NBA (video)
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
Far shot Svyatoslav Mikhailuk from half court entered the top 10 of the day’s play in the NBA.
In the final seconds of the third quarter of Ukrainians accurate throw brought the advantage of detroiti to +9.
All Ukrainian scored 21 points, a record of his career in the NBA. “Detroit” beat “Boston” (116:103).
The throw of Mikhailuk took 7th place in the category (26 seconds of the review).