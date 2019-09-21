Effective tips: how to easily memorize 100 new English words a week
Start to learn English quite easily, but many are faced with the problem of vocabulary. Someone just learns new words, repeating them constantly, someone creates some kind of scheme. The publication “Lifehacker” gathered the most effective tips on how to learn 100 words a week, not to forget them.
How to choose words to study
Each language has a set of lexemes that comprise a large part of everyday speech. Knowing 1,000 words, you can understand 74,5% nonfiction, 82.3% of art and 84.3% of oral statements.
Learning 100 words per week, after 2.5 months you will be able to understand simple texts and to support domestic conversations.
For those who are somewhat familiar with the language, use the method of grouping. You will spend a little more time to create the list, but it will facilitate the work of his memory.
How to group words
This method will help you create additional relationships. Even if you forget the meaning of some words, will be able to focus on the group to which it belonged.
Words on the same topic
This principle of learning used in the curriculum when the lesson on a particular theme contains the list of the new tokens.
muscle — muscle
connective tissue — connective tissue
liver — the liver
kidney — kidneys
brain — the brain
blood — blood
lymph — lymph
Similar in meaning to the word
Select a few words with a similar meaning. Ideally, read the examples, not to be confused, using them in context. To find related words here:
compelling is undeniable, convincing
compulsory: compulsory, forced
forcible — forcible, forced
imperative — imperative, mandatory
coercive — forced
Cognates
Way to stubborn and curious. Write down all the options that contain a certain root, and find out the origin of the word. This can slow your learning, but later you’ll just about imagine what that token, even forgetting the exact value.
jekt — Latin for “to throw”
projector — a projector (that throws an image on the screen)
to object — to object, protest (throwing objections)
to subject — to subject, to subdue (to throw for themselves)
injection — injection (throw‑it inside)
reject — reject (throw away)
interject — to insert (to throw between)
trajectory — the trajectory (the path to throw)
jettison is to get rid of (throw away)
eject — to eject, to throw out (discard)
conjecture — guess, (to throw together a guess)
dejected — dejected (relieved)
Different forms of the same word
Even if you’ve learnt something, the other form, available in the text may confuse you. Remembering from all the derivatives, you will prevent confusion and unnecessary having to check the dictionary.
beautiful — beautiful
beautifully — beautifully
beauty — beauty
beautify — beautify
Phrases and expressions
Expressions and phrases are remembered much better than individual words. In addition, you will be able to recognize learned in the text.
moral imperative — a moral duty
forced displacement — involuntary movement
compulsory labour — forced labour
free and compulsory education — free and compulsory education
Try grouping by various criteria and find what is comfortable for you.
How to learn new words
Our memory has some peculiarities. That new words are better to remember, they need to use.
Use the method cards
If you repeat the word several times in a row, it is remembered worse than if I were using 6-20 other words. This feature is called time lag effect (lag effect), and based on it built a system of working with the cards.
Cut out cards of paper or create them in a free app. On one side write a new word or expression, on the other — translation or usage example in the English language. Can add pictures, drawings — anything that will help you to recall the desired value.
Repeat a new word once, then put the card in the bottom of the pile and move on to the next. When you return to the first token, it is a little time to gain a foothold in the memory, and the repetition will make making that connection even stronger.
Working with the cards, you will use another feature of human memory — effect distribution. Its essence is to periodically revisit the information learned when it’s forgotten. Remembering the material covered in a day, 10 days a month, you firmly fix it to the brain.
To use this effect, spread your cards into three piles or the list if you learn in the app:
- Brand new, just added.
- More or less familiar.
- Well learned.
Cards of the first and second groups need to take and repeat the word at every opportunity: on the bus, in traffic, at lunch. The third one you can leave the house and return to it no more than once in seven days.
Create a list of 100 words at the beginning of the week. They will all be in the first stack. Monday select 20 words, take and teach during the day. Repeat the list in the evening: if you learned all the elements, put them in a third pile and leave the house. If you got a stubborn word, add it to the list the next day and repeat along with them until it is fixed in the memory.
Return to learned material once a week. If one of these checks, you realized that had known the word completely forgotten, add this card to new and then act accordingly.
If you use the app where it is impossible to eliminate mastered words from the list, the first and second categories can be combined, teach all together, and at the beginning of the next day create a new list.
In the app Flashcards — Study, Memorize & Improve Vocabulary is a function of the Add to ignored. It allows in turn to delete the words that you remember, and then return them back to repeat the entire list once a week.
Visualize the meaning of the word
A new token is much better deposited in the memory, if you associate them somehow. There are several options for good visualization.
Exaggeration: if this is a subject, try to imagine something global. For example, if you need to memorize a word root (“root”), I can imagine a huge tree that blasts the roots the asphalt and destroying at home.
Movement: the brain focuses better on moving objects, so you can make your visualization a bit more mobile. For example, the expression compulsory education (“compulsory education”) can be represented as a scene from the movie “the Wall” where the kids roll on the conveyor belt and fall into a meat grinder.
Something fantastic and ridiculous. Unusual creative associations are better remembered than something standard. Turn on the imagination, let these images surprise and amuse you. For example, to remember the phrase forced displacement (“forced movement”), you can imagine how Yoda from “Star wars” holds the pillar over Obi‑WAN using his Jedi powers. You will also help his catchphrase: “May the force be with you” (“let the force be with you”).
Associated with the emotions. Any emotion, good or bad, is deeply etched in my memory. For example, to remember the phrase compulsory labour (forced labour), you can imagine how parents sent you to summer to his grandmother, where they had half a day to weed the garden under the scorching sun. If you think the Association is tied to emotions, the new material is certainly well remembered.
Imagine how you use the word in your life
This method requires more time than a simple Association, but gives good results. Can use it for particularly stubborn words that do not want to be remembered.
Imagine not just an image, and a situation in which you use this word. Visualize in your head how you say it, who you talk to, what’s going on. For example, you want to remember the verb to the object (“to argue, to protest”). Imagine you are sitting at a meeting: colleague says complete nonsense, all agree with him and you, overcoming the fear of being misunderstood, say: “I object to that idea” (“I am against this idea”).
You can not just imagine, but directly act out the scene: to say the phrase out loud, add an appropriate facial expression and gestures. This may seem strange, but you probably will be fun.
How not to forget what was already learned
In addition to the periodic return to the material covered, you need more practice in applying their knowledge.
Vocabulary is important, but one lesson will not help you to learn the language. Try to read more in English: download your favorite book or subscribe to the English website. Important thing is that you are just practicing for the sake of language learning, and were genuinely interested in what you read. Then progress will be more.
Review all the dear movies and TV shows with subtitles in English. Emotions are important, remember? Learn favorite phrases from movies, record great lines in the lyrics.
If you don’t have much time for classes, use this method to create new word lists. Download your favorite book or find an article on a topic and read until until you accumulate a list of 20 new tokens in the next day or a 100 a week.