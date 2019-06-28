Effective way to protect against the development of cancer in the early stages
Healthy flora and digestion – a merit that belongs to the stable consumption of dairy products.
As you know – natural yogurt boasts a rich set of good bacteria that can fight and resist various diseases. Also thanks to the helpful probiotic organism is protected from development of malignant tumors of the stomach.
The development of gastric cancer in Russia is a fairly common disease that affects about 30% of people. The risk group also includes those who abuse alcohol and fatty foods, stress and poor ecology. Moreover, 13% of people fall into this group because of heredity.
But thanks to the doctors, it was found that one of the ways to protect against the development of cancer in the early stages was ordinary natural yogurt. This product represents a huge storehouse of nutrients: fatty acids, proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins a, b, C and PP, as well as calcium, magnesium, iodine and iron.
Liquid and soft texture of this delicacy, it envelops the stomach wall without damaging it and stimulating good digestion. And with live bacteria it is completely safe from mutations and damage to cells due to the development of cancer.
The most powerful prevention of this disease is that vitamin set is able to build a defense against inflammatory processes in the cavity of the stomach.
Due to the extensive mineral composition, microflora is the main organ of digestion not only works without interruption, but also prevents bloating and departure.
In the absence of Allergy to milk protein experts recommend to increase the amount of dairy products in the diet, focusing on natural products.