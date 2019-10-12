Effective ways of cleansing the arteries from cholesterol
5 natural remedies for the treatment and prevention of atherosclerosis.
Atherosclerosis is a common chronic disease characterized by its own progression. Atherosclerosis, the symptoms of which are manifested on the background of lesions of medium and large arteries due to the accumulation of cholesterol in them (which determines the cause of the disease), causes circulatory disorders and a number of serious risks, this violation provoked.
For the prevention and treatment of atherosclerosis can be successfully used natural remedies based on medicinal herbs.
Recipe 1
Ingredients: Rue herb – 15 g, leaves of hawthorn – 25 g of hawthorn flowers – 25 g, Valerian root – 10 g.
Preparation and application
A full tablespoon of the mixture to insist in a glass of cold water for 3 hours. Cook for 4 minutes, stand 15 minutes. Drink a glass a day.
Recipe 2
One tablespoon of chopped fruit or flowers of hawthorn blood-red pour a glass of vodka, insist in a closed vessel for 7 days, filtered and diluted with boiled water, take 20 – 30 drops 3 – 4 times a day before meals.
Recipe 3
You can also use an infusion of the fruits of hawthorn blood-red. To do this, a tablespoon of fruit brew in a sealed glass of boiled water, on a hot plate for 2 hours, filter and take 3 – 4 tbsp 3 – 4 times a day.
Recipe 4
Ingredients: grass, clover – 40
Preparation and application
To insist in 0.5 liters of 40% alcohol for 10 days. Take before dinner or at bedtime 20 ml.
Recipe 5
Ingredients: stinging nettle – 10 g, grass, yarrow – 10
Preparation and application
A full tablespoon of the mixture boil 0.5 liters of water (10 minutes) and take 0.5 cups for the night in atherosclerosis and to improve metabolism.