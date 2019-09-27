Effective ways to get rid of dark circles under the eyes
One of the aesthetic issues of concern to women and men worldwide, are dark circles that form around the eyes.
Dark circles around the eyes occur when the melanin starts is produced in excessive amounts and capillaries on the skin’s surface dilate.
In most cases, it occurs because of genetic predisposition, but can also be caused by lack of sleep, Smoking or environmental pollution.
As a rule, they are accompanied by inflammation of the eyelids, although not in all cases.
The good news is that there are many cosmetic products that can minimize their outward manifestation and help to give the face a fresh and youthful appearance.
Among these options there are some home remedies, which, thanks to the properties of its ingredients will help reduce the size of dark circles without exposing the skin to harsh chemicals.
Green tea bags
Due to the high content of antioxidants and tannins, green tea is a good choice to reduce dark circles.
It will reduce inflammation and improve circulation, helping to resolve this issue.
Ingredients: 2 bags green tea 1 Cup hot water (250 ml).
What to do?
Put green tea bags in boiling water and allow to steep for 10 minutes.
Then put the bags in the fridge and when they are well cooled, attach them to the eyes for 15 minutes.
Repeat this process for every day to eliminate bags under the eyes.
Rose water
Rose water is a natural tonic, it deeply moisturizes our skin and helps eliminate dark circles under the eyes that make it look tired.
This tool also contains antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that strengthen skin cells, promoting tissue regeneration.
Ingredients: 6 rose petals ? water Cup (125 ml).
What to do?
Chop the rose petals and put them on a slow fire, Bay half Cup of water for 40 minutes.
If the water boils away, you can add a little more.
After that time, allow rose water to infuse and cool down and apply it on the skin with a cotton swab.
Repeat this process morning and evening.
Tomato
The pulp of the tomato contains the antioxidant called lycopene, which reduces dark circles and bags, as it fights inflammation.
Ingredients: 1 tomato, ? a teaspoon of fresh lemon juice (2 ml) 1 pinch of turmeric.
What to do?
Purée ripe tomato and mix it with lemon juice and turmeric.
Apply to eye area and leave for 15 minutes.
Rinse and apply a moisturizer.
Use it only at night because it makes skin highly sensitive to sun.
Mint leaves
Crushed mint leaves also helps to calm tired eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles.
Ingredients: 1 handful of fresh mint, juice ? lemon.
What to do?
Grind a handful of fresh mint leaves and mix them with lemon juice.
Apply the resulting paste on the affected areas and leave for 15 minutes.
Rinse with cold water and wipe dry with a soft cloth.
Repeat this process every day to get a positive result.
Milk
Lactic acid found in milk, is a substance that softens and moisturizes the skin, renewing it.
If you apply milk on the dark circles under the eyes, it will soothe the inflammation and reduce dark pigmentation, which gives the extra the age of the person.
In addition to this, milk will give the skin proteins, enzymes, and antioxidants that speed up cell regeneration.
Ingredients: ? milk Cup (62 ml), 4 ice cubes.
What to do?
Throw ice into the milk, wait until it cools and apply on eyes with a cotton compresses.
Keep them on the eyes until they heat up. Repeat the procedure twice a day.
Pineapple juice with turmeric
In pineapple contains bromelain, the substance that acts as natural anti-inflammatory agent that helps to cope with dark circles and bags.
At the same time, turmeric contains active ingredient curcumin, which enhances anti-inflammatory and protective effect of pineapple.
Ingredients: 1 teaspoon of turmeric (5 grams), 2 tablespoons of pineapple juice (20 ml).
What to do?
Prepare a thick paste of turmeric and pineapple juice.
Apply this mask on the eye area and leave for 15 minutes.
Rinse and repeat this process every night.
Select any of these remedies to reduce dark circles under the eyes, and you will see that you no longer have to spend a fortune on conventional cosmetics.
Of course, it should be borne in mind that this effect is not achieved immediately and will require several applications to dark circles under the eyes no longer spoil your mood.