Effective ways to reduce pressure without a visit to the doctor
Oddly enough, but the principles of normalization of pressure – that is, reducing the high and increasing low and stabilization is constantly jumping – the same, no matter how different symptoms. A lot of movement, certain dietary restrictions, the rejection of all the bad in favor of the good – and this is no joke, the pressure is really normal. Not immediately, of course, but after two or three months health improves significantly already, and the Ghost of a coroner in a white coat, sadly ticking the language goes further and further.
Let the changes will be to move tiny steps, it is important not to forget that, though slowly, but you are going in the right direction, but not quickly and uncontrollably slipping into nowhere.
Exercise
A person needs to move is the law of nature, which no one has yet managed to get around. At least half an hour of intense (to sweat) exercises daily will ensure the stable high pressure drop (average of five mm Hg. article upper and lower) and, at the same time, invigorate and increase to a similar level when hypotonic manifestations. Just decide what you like – running, Biking, aerobics, and doing it every day of the week.
Less salt
Salt – white death, especially for people with problematic blood vessels: all other salt will kill slowly, and these fast. Doctors recommend to cut back on salt in the diet to one and a half grams, and at high pressure and generally to abandon it. It’s all in the sodium, it retains fluid in the tissues, which leads to the increase in pressure. So carefully read the packages and forget about sausages, baking, biscuit, senecah, potato chips, bread and salted fish forever.
The food did not seem fresh, use alternatives to salt for flavor combinations: peppers, herbs, spices, lemon juice, horseradish, ginger, garlic, fruit juices.
Eat bananas
People with high and unstable pressure need to eat more foods rich in potassium, which opposes the enemy of all hypertensive patients — sodium. If a baked potato is not climbing, take, for example, about bananas.
Adults must obtain food from 4700 mg of potassium per day: the average sized banana — 422 mg and baked potatoes with skin 738 mg, natural orange juice — 496 mg/250 grams yogurt 531-579 mg/200 grams.
Loose weight
Dependence is simple: the more body – more blood, harder the heart and blood vessels. Proven fat the lumen of the vessels does not expand commensurate with the volume of their waist, that is, increased blood volume poor heart need to pump through the old vessels. And how to do it? Right, to increase the pressure.
Even five of weight loss will improve the situation and reduce the pressure, to say nothing of normal weight. Some hypertensive patients with the experience, losing weight to normal, noted… a full recovery.
Avoid stress
Notice how after the flash of rage, fear or some other vivid experiences starts to make noise in the ears, pressure in eyes, headache (for a detailed list of complaints hypertensive patients can learn from every cardiologist)?
Control stress, avoid situations where you get nervous, learn to take life easier and to be content with little. According to doctors, will live longer, and quality of life will be better.
Quit Smoking
Smoking kills. However, you may not have a chance to die from lung cancer, because before you put in the coffin of a heart attack. In addition, Smoking is often accompanied by other, no less dangerous to the body, habits, the abuse of others is not the most legal substances, low mobility, terrible food and a disdain for sports.
Abstain from alcohol
Though a glass of red wine never hurt anyone… no, hurt. People with high blood pressure alcohol is absolutely contraindicated, even if “a little” and “for health”. Observations show that even 50 ml of wine, 250 ml of beer or 20 ml vodka raise blood pressure and worsen the whole situation.
Avoid caffeine
Coffee can be indispensable… until the tonometer will show quite different figures instead. High blood pressure coffee and caffeinated beverages is absolutely contraindicated, because it increases the pressure. Don’t believe? Measure the pressure in a few minutes after a Cup of your beloved espresso. You will be unpleasantly surprised.
Engage in yoga
Yoga and similar practices not only contribute to the development of physical endurance and flexibility, but also train the emotions, soothe and learn to be distracted. It is believed that breathing exercises, practicing some yoga, help to reduce pressure almost as effectively as medications.
Meditate
Meditation, that is, the ability to focus on internal external, soothes and banishes stress and soothes. Mantra, proper breathing and placement of the body, visualization of images – all this sometimes works more effective sedative.