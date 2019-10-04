Effeminate son Elizabeth Hurley grew long curls and covers a girl’s chest
The only heir of Elizabeth Hurley Damian does not cease to shock the audience with his imitation of the famous mother. Recently, netizens noticed that the young man was again inspired by images of the actress.
17-year-old son Elizabeth Hurley Damian as two peas similar to his famous mother. However, this does not stop the youth from having to further emphasize the similarity with the actress.
Damian copies the outfits Elizabeth, and sometimes even trying to replicate her hair and makeup.
With its striking appearance, a young man in demand in the fashion world. But since then, he began to introduce more and more feminine elements in their images, photographers are literally lining up to do at least a couple of shots with Damien.
Hurley himself is also not averse to pose for the camera. For example, he recently posted in his microblog photo without clothes, taken during a holiday by the sea.
Subscribers have left a lot of likes under the starry heir.
By the way, most fans assumed that when creating photo Damian again was inspired by his mother. Liz has a whole series of similar shots in the pool, on which she covers with arms bare chest.
However Damian did not respond to guesses of their followers. It seems that the young man already feels himself a real star and prefer not to communicate with subscribers in the comments.