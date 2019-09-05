Efrosinina showed edgy in a jumpsuit
Masha Efrosinina finally “made contact” after a long break. Note that last weekend, August 31 presenter has organized its annual charity festival “Charity Weekend”. And before that Efrosinina touching congratulated her husband on your anniversary! After hectic days of preparation and the day of the festival Efrosinina, it seems, decided to rest. Then he paused his “life in social networks”.
And now, Efrosinina he shared another stylish inspiration. On his page in the network instagram TV presenter and blogger published a striking photo, which poses in ultralingua outfit — overalls from rich blue denim. Jumpsuit decorated with flounces on the shoulders. Another highlight is the flared trousers. The stylish image is completed with bright accessories. For example, bag-shoper with the name “Mary” in Latin letters. Block heel sandal and massive sunglasses with two tone frames.
Another remarkable detail of the photo in the frame Efrosinina posing on a blue cruise bike.
“The sun…” — briefly signed a new photo of Masha. The presenter has in mind, that today, 4 September, in Kiev, cloudy weather with rains.
Fans of Masha immediately began to comment on her new photo:
- “Photo garne, but these pants velosiped Masha doda not far away)”
- “Stylish”
- “Yak VI Garanca”
- “Mary cool”
- “Mom is very similar to this photo”
- “Awesome!”
- “Yes “Mary-ocharovashka” bring the sun back”
- “In kombeza and heels? Cool”
www.rbc.ua