Egor Krutogolov became a father for the second time
Artistic Director of “Diesel Studio” Egor Krutogolov the second time became a father — his wife Catherine gave birth to Sunday, September 8.
A joyous event with the public shared colleague Yegor Victoria Bulitko live “Tancu z with stars 2019”, and the official Instagram account of “Diesel Studio” the details of the replenishment in the family Krutogolovy. So, Greg the second time the boy was born. The child was named Maxim.
Sunday, September 8 at 20:42 Egor Krutogolov wrote “Gasoline family”: “Kate and I gave birth to! It’s a boy, it seems that my son!”. While Egor and Katya not share details, only said that the baby is a real hero! Weight of the newborn “by diselenide” – 3910 g, and the growth of 57 see Now she feels well. They will hold a child in the hospital a few more days and come home
it is told in the message.
Select a name Egor had previously told the following story:
Decided to name the boy max and all together. It was a tripartite agreement: it has proposed, I confirmed and mother did not mind.