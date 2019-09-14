Egor Krutogolov from “Diesel Show” brought the wife to tears (video)
Egor Krutogolov from “Diesel Show”, which became the second time father,” took his wife with a newborn son from the hospital. The statement came from colleagues and friends of the couple. Egor said that it is not planning to attend the birth, but decided at the last moment.
“The partnership delivery is a touching and serious. I am very glad that was in the time of the appearance of a new human life into the light with his woman. At first I was joking, Kate laughed. Then, when she was not funny, I realized that it’s time to get serious. It should pass every man in my life. In the hospital I was told that many modern men give birth with their wives. So, what we have realized”, — said the happy father.
Discharge day the eldest son Krutogolovy Lev first saw his younger brother. Baby called Max. And recorded in official documents.
“First, because Maksimov, called max — a lot. And max, who recorded in the documents is not enough. Secondly, if he will participate in the international race “Formula 1″, that is the name in all languages will be clear. Actually, now he Mikromaks, then it will be minimax, then Maksimaks, and then Maximus!” jokes Egor.
Home Katya was in for a surprise. Egor made for his wife a magnificent gift — a red Porsche. She is very emotionally accepted the gift of her husband and could not hold back the tears.
“Mikromaks home already! And finally, it’s time for a surprise for the young mother! A huge thank you to @southart_ukraine for helping to give such a emotion, but they are Katya is very useful!“, — posted by Egor under the video.
We will remind, on Sunday in live show “Dances with stars z” colleague Yegor Victoria Bulitko all over the country reported that the comedian became a father and congratulated him.
