Egor Krutogolov from “Diesel Show” will once again become a father (photo)
Famous actor and comedian Yegor Krutogolov, lace wedding celebrated with his wife Catherine, the second time will become a father. The couple are familiar with youth, 13 years live happily married and raising 9-year-old son Lev — champion of Ukraine in karting Championships.
Egor and Katia had long dreamed of a second child.
“Katya waited for this event for 5-6 years! And in December went to Thailand, and… Must have been some kind of emotional high, the body said, “Wow, thanks!” and all happened,” admitted artistic Director of “Diesel Studio”.
He said that the wife feels well. She had her first morning sickness, which quickly passed.
“I ask, “Well, maybe herring to you? Maybe something else? Yes, you ride your man, what kind of pregnancy is this?!” — laughs Egor.
Happy parents do not hide the sex of the baby and call his name.
“We have with Katya would be a kid named Max! This is a tripartite agreement: it has proposed, I confirmed and mother did not mind”, — says Yegor.
The couple is eagerly awaiting the baby’s arrival and already prepared for it cars, Cribs, racing simulator… Nine years ago, when was born their first son Lev, the pair resorted to the help of nannies. At this time, the parents also plan to handle yourself.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that the actress “Diesel Show” Yana Glushchenko showed a slim figure in a swimsuit.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter