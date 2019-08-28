Egor Krutogolov had a serious operation
Only a few days ago he took his first steps without crutches and appeared on stage in Odessa on Independence Day. As he admitted, it was given to him is not easy, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.
“The fact that after our tragic accident in which I tore my knee ligaments, I tried to rehabilitate without surgery and I almost did it because of four torn (and fully and partially) ligaments, stuck 3, I almost began to walk without limping, but 2 did not survive increasing loads and the re-torn.
In July I was operated on under spinal anesthesia I sewed 2 bundles, taking implants from another tribe. Moreover, I was given the opportunity to observe the progress of the operation on the screen, which gave me a very unusual experience, and though I didn’t order,” — said Yegor Krutogolov.
He admitted that on his feet was delivered to the Ukrainian physicians. The actor thanked the honored doctor of Ukraine Michael Regan for their professionalism.
“The knee, according to doctors, is the higher mathematics of orthopedics and Michal Mikhailovich — the real Professor of mathematics,” wrote Yegor and admitted that Independence Day became a special holiday.
“4 days before the concert, I threw the crutches! The day of the concert I have set myself a personal record — 11 300 steps and is for me a very cool achievement, I feel proud of myself. Now for me, this holiday has become even more significant, though, and ridiculous to compare personal joy with the national,” said Yegor.
In front of him still waiting for long-term rehabilitation. But to fall out of the workflow actor is not going to. Moreover, he wants to dance with the counterpart of Victoria Bulitko, which is competing for victory in show “Dances with stars z”.