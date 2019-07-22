Egor Krutogolov will become a father for the second time
The wife of frontman and actor “Diesel Studio” Yegor Krutogolov Catherine pregnant with a second child.
The happy family posed for the cover of the magazine “relax”, in an interview which told the details of the birth of the future baby.
The message about the new addition to the family Krutogolova appeared on the page of “Diesel Show” in Facebook.
As you know, the spouses are married for about 13 years and are raising 9-year-old son Lev. Egor told that the next child they have will be a boy.
We have a boy again! Call Max. This is a tripartite agreement: it has proposed, I confirmed and mother did not mind– said the actor.
I wonder what Katya and Egor who have crazy work schedules, do not plan to use the Babysitting service, and will be expected to care for the child.
“I already asked her. Well, maybe herring to you? Maybe even something? Your ride man, what kind of pregnancy is this?” with humor, a man talks about his wife pregnancy which is calm and with no taste changes.