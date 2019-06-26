Egypt vs DR Congo live streaming free: preview, prediction
Egypt vs DR Congo live streaming free
Egypt – DR Congo. The forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (06/26/2019)
Our forecast for the match of the second round of the Cup of African Nations, and which hosts the tournament – Egypt takes the team of DR Congo. Should we wait for another surprise? – read our material.
Egypt
The seven-time winner of the African Cup and the only team that managed to win three tournaments in a row, this year started with a victory over the national team of Zimbabwe (1: 0). Egypt won the third consecutive victory in 2019.
In total, after the 2018 World Cup, Pharaohs won eight wins and one draw, and in qualifying for the continental home cup, Javier Aguirre’s wards passed from second place in the group with Tunisia.
Congo
Team DR Congo managed to get only one victory in the last two years. This victory is dated March 24 over Liberia (1: 0) – she led the “leopards” to the Africa Cup from second place in the group. In the opening match of the current tournament, Florent Ibenga’s charges lost to Uganda (0: 2), to which we gave a correct prediction.
Statistics
Egypt won 7 of the last 10 matches
Egypt scores an average of 2.20 goals
DR Congo won only one game in two years
The last full-time match (03/02/2012) ended in a draw (0: 0)
Forecast
Statistics, fans and composition – all on the side of the hosts, but the current tournament has already brought several surprises. In spite of everything, we propose to bet on Salah and Co., who have over-motivation for this home match. DR Congo is clearly not in good shape, and we propose to take advantage of this.