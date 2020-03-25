Eight clubs of the English Premier League oppose the participation of Manchester city in next season’s Champions League
The owner “Chelsea” Roman Abramovich (left top) and clockwise – Vice-President of the United Edward Woodward, owner of Liverpool John Henry and the President of Tottenham Daniel levy
Eight clubs of the English Premier League have written a joint statement to the court of arbitration for Sport (CAS) in order to prevent the participation of Manchester city in next season’s Champions League, reports the Daily Mail.
From the top of the standings in the Premier League this statement was signed by all clubs, with the exception of “Sheffield United” and, in fact, “Syria”, says the publication.
Clubs, among which Chelsea, “Arsenal”, “Manchester UTD”, “Tottenham” and “Liverpool” I think that Manchester city will try to extend the deadline in relation to the appeal because of the situation with coronavirus, and thus it will allow citizens to take part in next season’s competition.
All 8 clubs are categorically against such decision.
Recall, UEFA decided to exclude Manchester city from European competitions for the next two seasons because of violations of financial fair play.
Club Etihad has already filed an appeal.