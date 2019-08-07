Eight cups of tea a day in Britain is called an effective way to slow the aging process
Slow the unwanted aging process and maintain optimal water balance in the body will help eight mugs of tea a day. This is sure expert in the field of fitness Nicky Wybrow of Colchester, writes Daily Mail.
According to fitness trainer, aging occurs under the influence of chemical reactions in cells. In the process of such reactions to form free radicals whose molecules are in excess damage healthy cells. These items Deplete, deprive cells of oxygen and reduce the level of collagen necessary for skin radiance and elasticity of the skin.
The more free radicals in the body, the older man in appearance. The growth of harmful molecules occurs under the influence of radiation, improper nutrition, Smoking, alcohol, lack of physical activity.
Numerous studies have shown that those who regularly drink tea, aging of cells is much slower than those who do not consume this drink. Most people can’t bring himself to drink the required amount of water per day.
Some experts do not recommend to replace it with other beverages, however, believes Vibro: green or white tea will not bring harm. Specialist drink tea every hour and notices the result of such “prevent” aging. The skin becomes more supple and elastic, and thanks to the available in the drink antioxidants losing weight, as well as the level of “bad” cholesterol.
Nicky Vibro recommends to pay attention to the complex of minerals and vitamins and amino acids, omega 3, C and E serum for Mature skin sprays containing magnesium oil, vitamin D. After the age of 40 some exercises to do not so actively, but forget about regular moderate physical activities should not.
