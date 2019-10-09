Eight diseases that it protects the chocolate
Eating chocolate can protect against the development of many disorders and diseases. But this is true primarily in relation to bitter or dark chocolate.
Now, at the end of the summer, eat chocolate, say the doctors. This product protects us from the development of seasonal depression, because under the influence of chocolate aktiviziruyutsya development of “happiness hormones” and decreases the level of stress hormone cortisol, which “commanded” the irritation and nervous breakdowns.
In addition, regular consumption of dark chocolate is a measure to prevent stroke and heart attack. It contains flavonoids – substances which improve the condition of blood vessels and therefore blood flow to the brain. At the University of Louisiana (USA) a study was conducted that showed that dark chocolate, especially in combination with prebiotics stimulates the growth of beneficial intestinal flora that produce anti-inflammatory components. Thus in the body reduces the risk of inflammation in the vascular wall associated with the strokes.
Due to the ability of chocolate to improve the condition and functions of organs of the circulatory system, its use, doctors consider useful for people with a tendency to thrombosis. In cocoa beans contain polyphenols that affect blood effect, similar to the action of aspirin.
According to the data, which were obtained by scientists from Brigham young University, dark chocolate in reasonable quantities can protect against the development of diabetes. Substances in chocolate and normalize the cells of the pancreas that produce insulin.
Spanish scientists, in turn, were able to establish that dark chocolate (strictly in moderation, no more than 30 grams per day) useful in liver diseases. The researchers stated that the composition of chocolate, lots of antioxidants which reduce the damage of liver cells, and prevent sudden increases of pressure in the hepatic vessels.
More bitter or dark chocolate need to have people with the problem of excess weight. It protects them from the attacks of the strong appetite in their free time. In addition, chocolate normalizes lymph circulation and fights swelling – this is due to the caffeine.