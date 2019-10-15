Eight important products for women after 45 years
According to doctors, after 45 years, women need fewer calories, but also in extra nutrients to help them maintain health on the way to menopause.
Soy. Experts advise women to replace part of the traditional meat and dairy products with soy. Content in soybeans are phytoestrogens, similar to natural female estrogen, consumption of soy products helps to balance the levels of these sex hormones, which decreases in the female body as you approach menopause. In addition, soy helps to reduce the concentration of harmful cholesterol in the blood vessels, which reduces the risk of heart disease.
Dairy products. The older a woman is, the more brittle are her bones. To prevent osteoporosis women ahead of their 50 years, doctors recommend to consume at least 1200 mg of calcium per day. Dairy products and cottage cheese for this approach is optimal, because they are better digested than plain milk.
Turmeric. Studies show that regular consumption of turmeric effectively supports the activity of the brain and helps to prevent intellectual decline, alas, inevitable with age.
Pumpkin seeds. Another feature of the female body: with age, it increases the tendency to anemia associated with iron deficiency and low hemoglobin. Pumpkin seeds — a great source of iron. Plus they contain vitamins A and E, prolonging youthfulness of the skin.
Mushrooms. Their use protects women from vitamin D deficiency, the risk is for them aging is becoming more serious.
Tea. Green and black tea is a rich source of flavonoids. Available data indicate that these antioxidant substances reduce the risk of lung cancer, which is one of the most common forms of cancer in women aged 50 to 79 years.
Mackerel. This is one of the most affordable types of fatty fish with high levels of omega-3 fatty acids. Providing them your body, women have a lower risk of breast cancer. In addition, the mackerel helps to get vitamin D and high quality protein, which is important for preventing age-related loss of muscle mass.
Apples. Many women after 45 years not receive sufficient amounts of vitamin C, and apples are a great solution to this problem. Also, these fruits provide your body with folic acid (vitamin B12) and anti-cancer substances flavonoids. Finally, their consumption is effective in prevention of constipation, which for Mature women are more critical than for men.