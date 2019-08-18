Eight people died in a fire in Odessa hotel (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Eight people were killed and 10 injured in a fire in Odessa hotel “Tokyo star” in the night of 17 August, reports the State service of Ukraine for emergency situations. Message about the fire was received at 01:34 local time (coincides with Moscow), the fire was extinguished at 4:32. The fire area has made one thousand square metres.

The scene was evacuated 150 people, according to “112 Ukraine”. Criminal case about infringement of requirements of fire security. More casualties were avoided due to the fact that the nearest fire station is located 300 metres from the hotel, marks “the Russian newspaper”.

The chief of the National police of Odessa region Oleh Bech said at a briefing that the four bodies found in the hotel hallway, three rooms, another victim of the fire was near the entrance to the building. Among victims there are foreigners – a citizen of Lithuania and Sierra Leone, said at the briefing, the representative of the health Department of the Odessa regional administration.

The police considers three versions of causes of the fire. “The first version of a possible murder, after which was arson to conceal the crime. The second version – a violation of fire safety rules. The third version was careless use of fire those visitors who were in the hotel,” said Bech.

Evacuated residents of the hotel were temporarily placed on buses near the scene, according to the portal “Думская.net”. There victims receive pre-medical help, and the help of psychologists and volunteers. In addition, several dozens of residents were sheltered at his home in Odessa, which became the casual witness of the fire.

According to the Deputy Director of the Department of prevention of emergency situations of Ukraine Pavel Afanasiev, the hotel “Tokyo star” in July was not allowed to carry out a planned inspection State emergency service (SES), as the owner of the hotel has changed the form of ownership.

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims and promised personally to make sure the guilty were punished accordingly, “the law and the requirements of justice.” He noted that people in the hotel died because of “negligence and disregard of elementary norms of fire safety, due to the neglect of human life.”

“This will come to an end. The answer will not only direct perpetrators of the fire. The answer will be Vadim Black, owner of the so-called hotel,” wrote Zelensky in Facebook. Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman instructed to begin large-scale inspections of places of recreation, first and foremost hotels and resorts.

Hotel “Tokyo star” is in a former tram depot on Water street of Odessa, close to the Privoz market and train station. The hotel is one of the cheapest in the city: the prices for accommodation in a room without a window starting from 350 UAH (about 918 rubles) per night, RIA “Novosti”.