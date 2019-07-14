Eight people were injured while running with the bulls at the festival of San Fermin in Spain (PHOTOS)

At least eight people were injured Sunday while attending the last in this year’s race with the bulls during the festival of San Fermin in the Spanish city of Pamplona (Autonomous region of Navarre), geredet TASS with reference to the publication of the red cross of Navarra on Twitter. Three people were injured in the result of the blow horns.

The race traditionally started at exactly 08:00 local time (09:00 Moscow time) and lasted less than three minutes.

Festival in honor of the patron of Navarra, Saint Fermin has begun in Pamplona July 6. During the festive events, there were a number of processions, concerts and children’s events. The highlight of the festivities is considered runnings of the bulls (encierro).

These days it attracts tourists from all over the world to see the exciting and dangerous competition, in which hundreds of people persecuted released from the pen of angry bulls running down a narrow street.

Participants in the running of the bulls can be like the locals and the tourists themselves. Often some participants, running of the bulls, keep the minimum distance from animals to lend more spice and to make the audience jittery. Those who decided not to participate in the running of the bulls, you can watch the spectacle from a safe location.