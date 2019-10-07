Eight-year-old girl broke down in tears of happiness after learning that her father had been cured of cancer: emotions…
Network touched by a video in which an eight year old girl Macy Dickinson living with his family in British Morecambe comes home from school and finds out that her father had been cured of cancer.
Mother told Macy that her father Chris, who she believed is still in the hospital, sent her a Snapchat message and waits for a response. The girl checked her phone and saw a selfie of the Pope, which he did, lying on the couch is in the living room ahead of schedule released from a medical institution.
Shocked, she runs to her father, and he records on video the moment when she comes to his room. The girl from happiness unable to restrain her tears.
According to Daily Mail, Macy is the youngest of three children, 43-year-old Chris, who six years ago was diagnosed with bladder cancer. In the end, after lengthy treatment, he decided on radical surgery, during which surgeons removed his bladder and prostate. The Briton said that in a lot of pain after surgery, but at least now his children, “you can Wake up every morning knowing that their father will live.”
“Macy for six years, watched as I am fighting with cancer. It affected her, too, having a traumatic effect,” said Dickinson.
He also told how he was touched by the reaction of the daughter. “No one has ever shown me so much love,” he said.
“I am now the happiest girl in the world. My dad is my best friend and I hated the time when he was in the hospital,” — said the schoolgirl.
