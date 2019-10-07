Eighth bust, Oleg Vinnik and “a Dah I”: provocations on the casting of “X-factor”
In the fifth edition of auditions for the tenth season of the vocal show “X-factor” (STB) location of producer Igor Kondratyuk at the judges ‘ table took the ladies Oleg Vinnik. We will remind, earlier the pupil of Ivo Bobul progressing to the next stage of the project, made an unexpected confession.
The first to audition and the jury members went out Valeria Kudryavets. In the sixth season she has come to the show, but then, at 15, she lacked the experience and strength to overcome the trials of training camp. This time Leroy was determined to get to the live shows and received from the four judges “Yes”.
Successful performances followed four unanimous “Yes” and pass in training camp can boast of other participants.
Artem Zabelin — when he sang in the group “Leningrad”, which received the Grand Prix at the Kyiv Music Fest and a special prize from Alla Pugacheva. The same prize Diva at the time, handed and Tina Karol. Judges of the “X-factor” guy was attracted to his energy and confidence.
Anna Ivanjica — eighth the size of her breast is so impressed Oleg winnick, that he even ran on stage to catch up. It turned out that in addition to the spectacular appearance she also has a good vocal.
Irina Kulishenko — former member of the group Panivalkova. After the closure of the project Irina chose the role as a solo performer, and decided to begin to acquaint the audience with their creativity with the “X-factor”.
Tough guys of the group “N. G. L” tried to destroy the myths about the rockers, admitting that listening to classical music, no alcohol and not as brutal and fearless as it seems. Performing the song “forget-me-not”, they managed to conquer the judges and the audience.
Four “Yes” from the judges and received the Kiev group NZK. Team members: NAPILNIK (Bob Kotlyarov, musician, ex-member of NewZcool), ZMEY (Sergey Semenov, a former member of the band “4 kings”) and GORDAЯ (Jen Proud), his performance shocked the judge “X-factor” and viewers. Just a day video of their performance hit the YouTube trends. The boys sang the original song “a Dah I”, which premiered on the eve of the ether. The clip on track in just a couple of days gathered 1 million views, more than 2 thousand comments, triggering a heated debate.
In an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” the band NZK told about his impressions from the performance on the stage of the “X-factor”, the provocation, the relationship with Potap and Nastia Kamenskih.
— Come to the casting of “X-factor” — it was the idea of Sergey Semenova, — said Vasily Kotlyarov. — He is the finalist of the first season of the “X-factor”. Then performed a duet with Alexander Pavlik and knew that for the group stage of this show will be a good experience. We said, why not try?!
— I confess, I this decision difficult was because of the experience of defeat on the first “X-factor” — continued Sergei. — But now I was thinking primarily about the team and its development and not about personal experiences.
— What is the name of your group — NZK?
— Nеисчерпаемый Zапас Creativity. Why is inexhaustible? Well, because we are sooo different, but at the same time, complement each other, — said Vasily.
— I must admit that the chorus of your song is quite provocative.
— Someone with a sense of humor will take this daring play on words, and someone will not like it. But “X-factor” we have proved that the song will hook everyone. “A Dah I” is, on the one hand, continuous provocation with playful satire, and sharp puns, and the other is a romantic story of lovers lost souls. Song hints: you do not need to be conducted on provocation, seek and protect true love. This is a romantic lyrics, though, and poignant. In Ukrainian there is no word “necessary” is “required ABO it”, so from the point of view of language “a Dah I” is mondegreen, that is, olichka.
— All your clip — solid puzzle.
— Eccentric puzzle! In fact, all the images of the allegory with the encrypted messages. A total of 11. Someone will see just the head in his pants, and someone will understand that together with the lyrics is an allusion to the fact that people in search of true love blindly confuse this feeling with a passion.
— It is true that in creating a song participated Potap?
— Actually, the song was written in 2017. Potap helped us with the creative part of the track, because the word play and puns — this is his element. At the Studio we worked as one big team during an important game. Jack was seriously going to track, and hard vocal training at the Conservatory. Sergey — the soul and the romance of the band, our lyrical touch. Sergei is absolutely unique voice, therefore, under it is written by separate parties. Jack asks the group a fierce drive their shocking and punchy character, she is able to go forward and win. Such a bright representative of generation Z — young girl with fresh ideas and a completely new look at creativity, from an extraordinary and memorable style.
— The views of one of the members of the jury of the “X-factor” you feared the most?
— Nastya Kamensky. I’ve been familiar with it, since the group “NewZcool”, so I wanted to surprise in a good way, and we succeeded. After casting “X-factor” we asked Cindy to help us with the release of “a Dah I”, and she agreed. And was surprised by the reaction of Oleg Vinnik. I admit, we assumed it to be negative.
In fact, we were preparing for the worst, but the way back was not, therefore, hoped for the best (laughs). We had been part of, and most importantly. Such a show of temper the overall character of the team and we checked it out for yourself.
And the vocal producer of the show remembered how frightened e Olya Polyakova.
