Ekaterina Buzhinskaya was 40 years old!

Famous Ukrainian singer Ekaterina Buzhinskaya 13 Aug 40 years old.
In honor of this round date, edition CARAVAN has published an interview with the star, in which she shared experiences of her travels and told about the most memorable places he visited.
First, the singer said that she was born far to the North, in Norilsk and a year after her birth, the family moved to mother’s home in Chernivtsi, she calls it her first journey, stressing that left home at 15 and not often goes back there.
As a child star often spent time at his dacha near Chernivtsi with his grandmother, which he calls the closest person in her life, or vacationing with the family in Karolino-Buhaz.
Catherine lives in Bulgaria with her family, husband Demitra, 11-year-old daughter Alena and newborn twins. She noted that first came to Bulgaria when she married a Bulgarian 4 years ago, although this was practically in all the countries of Europe. She said that Sofia was her home, where she always feels comfortable and can rest between the tours.
Buzhinsky said about his love for Bulgaria as a whole. According to her the country is European, but at the same time not expensive. She shared her dream to share this wonderful country and in particular, its favorite places.