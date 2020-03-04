Eks-the goalkeeper “real” has received an 8-match suspension and a large fine
Kiko Casilla
Former goalkeeper of real Madrid, he is now in the English championship for “Leeds United”, Kiko Casilla was suspended for 8 games for racism.
Such a severe penalty, the Spaniard got behind the phrase “fucking nigger” in the address of the attacker “Charlton” Jonathan Leko, according to The Guardian.
In addition, Casilla fined 60 thousand pounds and must undergo a training course against racial discrimination.
Note that because of his punishment the first issue of “Leeds” will miss the rest of the season, returning only on the last three matches.
Kiko moved to Leeds United in the winter transfer campaign of real Madrid, the contract of goalkeeper with the club up to 2023. This season, the Spaniard spent 37 matches in all competitions for United.
Leeds took second place of the championship, scoring 68 points after 36 rounds, only one point behind “West Bromwich”.