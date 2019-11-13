Ekstrudirovannogo in the United States Russian hacker faces 80 years in prison
Activity of Alexey Burkov has led to “fraudulent purchases on credit cards of US citizens worth more than $20 million.” This writes Tass.Ru.
The US authorities accused has been extradited from Israel Russian Alexey Burkov fraud, conspiracy, identity theft and money laundering, he faces up to 80 years in prison.
“Burke is accused of electronic fraud, the fraud data access devices, conspiracy to commit fraud, hacking into computer systems, identity theft, and money laundering. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 80 years in prison”, — is spoken in the message of the U.S. Department of justice. However, as noted in the Department, usually “the actual sentences for Federal crimes are less than the maximum sentence” provided by law.
In particular, the American authorities suspect that Burke managed Cardplanet website, which sold stolen numbers of credit cards, many of which belonged to US citizens. This activity led to “fraudulent purchases on a U.S. banknote worth more than $20 million.”
In addition, Burkova accused the management of another site, which “served as a club by invite only, where cyber criminals could advertise the stolen property, such as personal data, and also malicious software, and crime service — money laundering and hacking.”
Burkov was delivered to US on Monday evening, on Tuesday, he appeared before the Federal court in Alexandria (Virginia). The next hearing, which will address the issue of the arrest of Russian citizen, is scheduled for Friday, November 15.
- In late October, the head of the Ministry of justice of Israel Amir Ohana signed the decision on extradition of Russian citizen Alexey Burkov in the United States.
- The Israeli authorities extradited to the United States, Russian hacker Alexey Burkov. The extradition process took place in the night of Tuesday, November 12, said the lawyer Burkov Mikhail Ironi.