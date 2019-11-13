Ekstrudirovannogo in USA Burkov Russian hacker faces up to 80 years in prison (PHOTO)

The Russian Embassy in Washington sent to the U.S. state Department a note of protest in connection with the extradition from Israel of the Russian hacker Alexey Burkov, who is accused of fraud, conspiracy, identity theft and money laundering. The Embassy stated that it had taken “decisive move” in connection with “unleashed by Washington’s “hunt” for Russian citizens “around the world”.

“In directed to the state Department note, demanded strict adherence to the American side of existing bilateral commitments,” – said the “Interfax” in the press service of the Russian Embassy. Diplomats are in touch with relatives Burkova in Russia and will shortly visit him in the remand prison in Virginia. “Burkov will render all necessary assistance and support”, – said the Embassy.

The U.S. justice Department accuses Burkova in electronic fraud, the fraud data access devices, and conspiring to commit electronic fraud, hacking, identity theft and money laundering, reports TASS. According to court documents, Burke allegedly operated a website Cardplanet, which sold the payment card numbers, many of which belonged to US citizens.

“Stolen data from more than 150 thousand payment cards were allegedly sold on the website Burkova and led to fraudulent purchases made with American credit cards, worth more than 20 million dollars”, – stated in the Ministry of justice.

The indictment says that Burkov sold stolen credit card numbers at a price of 2.6 to 60 apiece. He also offered to customers right on the website to check the rooms and promised a refund if it turns out that the numbers are invalid.

If Burkov is found guilty on all counts, he faces up to 80 years in prison. However, as noted in the Department, usually the actual sentences for Federal crimes are less than the maximum penalty provided by law.

Burkov also accused the management of another site, which “served as a club by invite only, where cyber criminals could advertise the stolen property, such as personal data, and also malicious software, and crime service – money laundering and hacking.” As collateral for membership were asked to pay 5 thousand dollars. With Burkova require compensation at 21.4 million dollars, and transferring domain name rights, reports RIA “Novosti”.

Burkov was brought to the United States from Israel on 11 November. The next day he was brought before the Federal court in Alexandria (Virginia). The next hearing, which will address the issue of the arrest of Russian, scheduled for November 15. Burkov was detained in 2015 in the U.S. during the passport control upon departure from Israel. It was reported that Burke can be expected to shed light on cyber attacks and details the intervention of the Russian intelligence services in the American elections.

The case of Russia connected with the case 26-year-old Israeli woman Naamah Issachar, who was sentenced in Russia to 7.5 years of imprisonment on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs. The girl was detained in April 2019 at Sheremetyevo airport, her Luggage was found about 10 grams of hashish. Issachar pleaded guilty to drug possession, denying the charges of smuggling.

Israeli media reported that the Kremlin planned to exchange Israeli on Alexei Burkov, but Israel was not ready to take this step because of the reluctance to spoil relations with the United States. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to pardon Issachar. According to Bloomberg, Putin will not have mercy on Israel until January, as allegedly did not not want to do Netanyahu a “gift” to the election.

The Agency says that the question of pardon is planned to raise only after Israel comes out of “political impasse” that has developed after repeated elections to the Knesset. Netanyahu’s party Likud are unable to get a majority and form a coalition, causing Prime Minister lost the opportunity to form a government.

The mandate for the formation of the Cabinet went to the leader of the block “Kajol-Laban” Beni Ghanaian. If he can’t assemble a new government, the Israeli Parliament may, within 21 days to nominate a candidate for the post of Prime Minister. If it is not defined, will be announced new elections.