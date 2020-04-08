Election 2020: determined opponent of the trump in the presidential race
The Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders has suspended his presidential campaign, writes the BBC. Thus, the determined opponent of Donald trump in the election of 2020.
The former candidate announced at the conference to staff the headquarters.
Media interpreted the statement by Sanders as the announcement of the termination of participation in the presidential race.
As expected, Sanders will explain the reason for his decision in an address to supporters.
The leading Democratic candidate remains former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden.
In the US, Sanders reputation of a socialist. His opponents are often reminded that in his youth, the future Senator came into the youth division of the Socialist party of America, and in the late 1980s, traveled to the Soviet Union and spent my honeymoon there.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13014
[name] => elections of the President of the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vybory-prezidenta-ssha
)
the United States presidential election
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => of 15,597
[name] => Bernie Sanders
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => berni-sanders
)
Bernie Sanders
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27261
[name] => elections 2020
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vybory-2020
)
elections 2020FacebookVkontakte
bookmark