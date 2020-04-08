Election 2020: determined opponent of the trump in the presidential race

The Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders has suspended his presidential campaign, writes the BBC. Thus, the determined opponent of Donald trump in the election of 2020.

The former candidate announced at the conference to staff the headquarters.

Media interpreted the statement by Sanders as the announcement of the termination of participation in the presidential race.

As expected, Sanders will explain the reason for his decision in an address to supporters.

The leading Democratic candidate remains former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden.

In the US, Sanders reputation of a socialist. His opponents are often reminded that in his youth, the future Senator came into the youth division of the Socialist party of America, and in the late 1980s, traveled to the Soviet Union and spent my honeymoon there.

