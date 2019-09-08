Elections in Russia: the candidate has died on polling station
In Volgograd, Russia candidate of regional Duma Vadim Chistyakov arrived at one of the polling stations, to check compliance with the law during the vote and died because of heart problems.
So, 49-year-old Chistyakov became ill in the territory of one of the sections of the electoral Commission in the Krasnooktyabrsky district of Volgograd. He called an ambulance, but to save the candidate failed. According to his party, “is on the conscience of government,” writes lenta.ru.
Colonel Vadim Chistyakov was a knight of the order of Courage and the medal “For courage”. He graduated from the Kazan tank school, then Military Academy of the Armed forces of Russia. On election Chistyakov was nominated by the Stalingrad regional Committee of the Communist party.
