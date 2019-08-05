Electric Audi e-tron became available
Company Audi has presented “younger” modification of electrical crossover e-tron. Car with an index of “50” is equipped with a less powerful battery. Reserve should be enough for 300 kilometers.
World premiere of the first electric crossover Audi was held in September 2018. Sale first came the top version of Audi e-tron quattro 55 with a battery capacity of 95 kW-h per charge, this crossover can pass at least 400 miles on a modern cycle WLTP. A new modification of the Audi e-tron quattro 50 received block of batteries with a total capacity of 71 kWh and a cruising range of about 300 kilometers. By the way, thanks to the more compact battery the crossover was 120 kg lighter “fifty-fifth” version.
The entry-level CUV is still equipped with two electric motors, but their peak power is reduced from 408 to 312 horsepower, and maximum torque is up from 560 to 540 Nm. On acceleration from standstill to “hundreds” of e-tron quattro 50 spends exactly 7 seconds (instead of 6). Its maximum speed is limited by electronics on a mark of 190 km/h (the older crossover – 200 km/h). To fill the battery from a 120-kilowatt stations at 80% for half an hour.
According to representatives of Audi, for efficiency most of the time the e-tron quattro only works 50 the electric motor on the rear axle, the second motor is connected solely out of necessity. Driver assistance there is a special electronic assistant, which will suggest the most economical driving style and will pave the optimal route depending on traffic conditions. Production of Audi e-tron quattro 50 starts in 2019. Prices promise to call later.