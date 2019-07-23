Electric Cadillac Escalade will exceed the “Tesla” on reserve
The SUV will be able to drive 100 miles.
New generation of Cadillac Escalade will get an electric modification. According to preliminary data, mileage on a single charge SUV will surpass Tesla Model X per 100 km.
As told Cadillac Society anonymous source in the company, the power reserve of new items is approximately 643 kilometres. If the Escalade really going to get such a resource, it will be serious competition to the Tesla Model X crossover, the power reserve of which is 542 km. Although, if information about Cadillac battery-operated is confirmed, the company Elon musk is likely to release an update for the Model X with extended range.
In addition to all-electric power plant, according to an insider, the electric vehicle SUV, the latest generation also includes a system of semi-Autonomous driver assistance Super Cruise.
The fifth generation of Escalade promise to show next year. According to preliminary data, one of the petrol versions will have the engine from the Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Data about what will be the final output of the motor for the SUV yet, but the coupe 6.5-liter V8 produces 659 horsepower. In addition to this engine, in the engine range is expected, the motor is “quieter” — it is about 4.2-liter “eight” Blackwing capacity of 557 horsepower.
According to sources, the manufacturer will combine all the premieres in one — first there will be the official debut of diesel variants and an electric version of the SUV will be presented when the basic model will go on sale.