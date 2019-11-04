Electric car Citroen Jumpy will offer two of the traction battery to choose
The electrification of the vans, started with the Citroen fit into the strategy of the PSA group so that similar models from Opel and Peugeot also have pure electric versions.
By 2025, the Citroen brand is going to completely electrify its range of light commercial vehicles and related passenger versions of the models. Now in some markets present the Berlingo Electric, and at the beginning of 2020 in sale Jumper Electric. Further more, in the same year will be all-electric van Jumpy, and 2021-m — battery version of the New Berlingo Van model (the latest generation).
In the sector of light commercial vehicles, the company follows a strategy Inspired by pro, which means expanding the number of variations of models based on the queries of different categories of customers (builders, couriers and so on). The electric car is served with the same sauce.
About the Jumpy electric (e-Jumpy) French spoke a little more. Supposedly the capacity of the machine will not suffer from the addition of a battery. But such variation will enable the customer to move with zero emissions and almost silently, including to call in a zone with restrictions on emissions. Interestingly, Jumpy will get two options for the traction battery to choose from: with capacity 50 kW•h of power reserve, 200 km cycle and WLTP, with a capacity of 75 kW•h, providing a cruising range of 300 km, all on the same cycle.