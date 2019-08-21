Electric car Drako GTE was surprised by the power and price
The creators describe this device as “the world’s most powerful GT”, we can argue, considering how unsteady the border between the comfortable Gran Turismo and uncompromising supercars. And in front of us and all four-door four-passenger car.
The California company Drako Motors introduced its first electric supercar Drako GTE. Premiered on the show Quail Motorsports Gathering in Carmel. The car was productive: each wheel is driven by its own electric motor, and the total output of the four engines is 1216 HP and 8800 N•m (Maximum torque specified “on wheels”, taking into account the gear ratios of the gearboxes 5.56, that is, on the shafts of motors there 1583 N•m in the sum.)
Four motor (synchronous, permanent magnets) provide vectoring of the thrust, the transfer impact between the axles and between the right and left sides. Imbalance can achieve plus or minus 225 kW and about 2,200 N•m for each wheel, and traction control occurs 1000 times per second.
Design electric sports car GTE is reminiscent of the contours of the hybrid Karma Revero (former Fisker Karma), although a number of lines of connectors of the panels here is original. The authors GTE mention only “the chassis of the Fisker”. But Karma does not belong to Henrik Fisker, he has long been a new company and new models. We suspect there is a technical relationship GTE with electric hatch Fisker EMotion.
The four arms of manettino responsible for the personalized settings of the machine. They change the program of stabilization systems, traction control and vectoring the thrust, the power distribution between the front and rear axles, the driving mode from the icy road to the track and the level of energy recovery when braking.
The driving dynamics, the developers of the electric vehicle are not disclosed, but indicated a maximum speed of 331 km/h. other data it should be noted chassis. It utilizes dampers Ohlins TTX 36 and the brakes brand Brembo (plerodomiana discs with a diameter of 395 and a thickness of 36 mm at the front, plus 395×32 rear brake calipers-six-and chetyrehporshnevye respectively). Wheels — forged, with a diameter of 21 inches. Tires — Michelin Pilot Sport 4S dimension 295/30 R21 R21 front and 315/30 rear.
The creators of electric cars has not led the power reserve on a single charge. But the battery capacity is provided: a solid 90 kW•h is also known its peak a return — 990 kW. According to our estimates, a combined cycle we can hope for 350-400 km, and the Battery is ready to charge from column AC with capacity up to 15 kW (J1772 connector) or DC output of 150 kW (ports CHAdeMO or CCS).
The company Drako is corporate script writing of the word horizontally or vertically (the latest version is and emblazoned on the back, front and back), and still have the symbol in the form of dragon figurines. However, the name of the firm was chosen not only from the desire to make it more vivid or to emphasize the power of the car. Just Drako is the name of one of the two founders of the company. Made it in two Silicon valley entrepreneur: Dean, Draco and Shiv Sikand. They assembled a team of engineers who worked on electric four-door sports car in stealth mode for about ten years. Only after its completion, Drako decided to assert themselves, arriving at Monterey Car Week.
The intakes are a decent size should not be surprising: the authors Drako GTE say that particularly took care over intensive cooling of the electric motors and batteries.
For the exterior of the car said the chief designer Drako Catch Vermeers, who has previously worked in Pininfarina and oversaw the creation of several Ferrari, Maserati, Alfa Romeo and even supercars Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 003.
On the company’s page also has a description of the variation under the name Drako GTE Track Edition. From the usual GTE it is neither the power nor the traction battery nor the top speed. But she’s got shock absorbers with four adjustments (also of the line Ohlins TTX 36), and in addition it is possible to choose the tires already mentioned Michelin Pilot Sport 4S by 21 inches and more grippy Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, though the latter is less than an inch (285/35 R20 and 305/30 R20). Only Drako Motors plans to produce 25 copies of the GTE. The merciless price: $1.25 million “in the database”. The orders the company is already taking, and the first delivery of cars to customers will begin in 2020.